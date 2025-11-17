Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,745 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $1,658,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,985,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,120,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,471 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,763,415 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,948,117,000 after buying an additional 3,371,113 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,467,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $471,669,000 after buying an additional 1,721,523 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,293,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,184,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.0%

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $130.59 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $110.86 and a 52 week high of $141.23. The stock has a market cap of $227.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

