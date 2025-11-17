Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600,682 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,422,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,036,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at $187,123,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 131.3% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,131,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:KVUE opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.98. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

