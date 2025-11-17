MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Shares Sold by Farrow Financial Inc.

Farrow Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. MasTec makes up about 1.8% of Farrow Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Farrow Financial Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in MasTec by 3.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 37.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 4.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 3.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 15.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total value of $397,663.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,405.55. The trade was a 16.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $571,170.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,388.03. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,929 shares of company stock worth $3,394,013. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $191.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.70 and a 1 year high of $224.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.88.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on MasTec from $218.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on MasTec from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MasTec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.44.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

