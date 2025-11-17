Creative Planning Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 389,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,336 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $30,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.39.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $86.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $84,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,265.10. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $1,080,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,725.84. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

