D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) & Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Critical Survey

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) and D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Fiverr International has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $391.48 million 1.99 $18.25 million $0.59 36.85 D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading $1.74 billion 0.42 -$48.95 million ($0.25) -9.20

This table compares Fiverr International and D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fiverr International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiverr International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International 5.23% 13.53% 4.70% D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading -5.42% -113.69% -10.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Fiverr International and D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 1 4 7 1 2.62 D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading 1 2 0 0 1.67

Fiverr International presently has a consensus target price of $32.60, suggesting a potential upside of 49.93%. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.17%. Given D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading is more favorable than Fiverr International.

Summary

Fiverr International beats D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers value-added products, including subscription-based content marketing, back-office, learning and development offerings, creative talent, and freelancer management platforms. In addition, the company provides a suite of professional solutions that enable businesses to engage with freelancers; Fiverr Pro, a marketplace; Fiverr Certified, a storefront to access certified experts for partner vendors; Fiverr Enterprise, a gateway to source and manage on-demand and long-term freelancers. Further, it offers various value-added products, including Promoted Gigs which allows sellers to advertise their services on the platform; and Seller Plus, a subscription program that equips sellers with advanced tools. The company's buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and agencies. Fiverr International Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers Hepsiburada Market, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries and water; HepsiJet that provides last-mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, an offline network of pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and Hepsiburada Seyahat for buying airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

