AMETEK, Inc. $AME Stock Position Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 20.8% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 45,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 366,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 44,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 289,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 103.5% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. This trade represents a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.5%

AME opened at $193.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.27. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.02 and a twelve month high of $204.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AME

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.