Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,335 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Charter Communications by 113.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 8.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 626,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total value of $271,416.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,822.28. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $255.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $329.56.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock opened at $203.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.78 and its 200 day moving average is $318.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.31 and a 52 week high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

