iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,051 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.60.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

