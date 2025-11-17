Capital Square LLC Takes $1.93 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL

Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for 1.0% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $34,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth about $68,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 666.0% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PJUL opened at $45.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $947.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.07.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.