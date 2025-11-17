Capital Square LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,354,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,455 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,023,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,240,000 after purchasing an additional 286,606 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,125,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,184,000 after purchasing an additional 233,609 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,845,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,695,000 after acquiring an additional 69,574 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $30.34.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

