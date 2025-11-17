Capital Square LLC Grows Stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF $BUFF

Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the second quarter valued at $317,000.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Trading Up 9.3%

BUFF opened at $49.07 on Monday. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a twelve month low of $40.55 and a twelve month high of $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $736.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49.

About Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

