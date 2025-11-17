Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

TTEK has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $36.21 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 3.7% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 28,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

