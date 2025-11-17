Truist Financial Cuts TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Price Target to $52.00

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TATT. Zacks Research cut TAT Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TAT Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of TAT Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

TAT Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TATT opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $503.10 million, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.85. TAT Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $45.83.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.27 million. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAT Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TATT. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,101,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in TAT Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TAT Technologies by 11.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 15,928 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TAT Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 62,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAT Technologies by 6.6% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 250,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the period. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

