Roth Capital Cuts Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR) Price Target to $7.00

Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Synergy CHC’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNYR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Synergy CHC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Synergy CHC from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synergy CHC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of SNYR stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58. Synergy CHC has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 million and a P/E ratio of 7.21.

Synergy CHC (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter. Synergy CHC had a negative return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Synergy CHC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNYR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synergy CHC during the third quarter worth $38,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synergy CHC during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,342,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synergy CHC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Synergy CHC by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 391,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Synergy CHC in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

