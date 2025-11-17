SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG) Receives $64.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.3333.

SLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial set a $54.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $59,115.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 67.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 12,114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,794.39 and a beta of 1.75. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average of $58.03.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.75%.The business had revenue of $244.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30,900.00%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

