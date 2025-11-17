Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.2222.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASB. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

In other news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 3,342 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $87,560.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,566.40. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,850.72. The trade was a 10.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $494,360. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 69.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

ASB stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $390.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.94 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 7.23%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

