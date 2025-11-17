Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $3.41 Million Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,403,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,673,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,606,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,696,415,000 after acquiring an additional 306,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,176,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,976,000 after purchasing an additional 723,459 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,974,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,584,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,144 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,198,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750,938 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $46.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Dbs Bank raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

