Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,229 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy comprises 1.4% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.74% of Alliant Energy worth $115,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,792,000 after acquiring an additional 538,603 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,210,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Alliant Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,082,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,252,000 after purchasing an additional 384,204 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $19,141,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 34.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 721,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after buying an additional 183,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on Alliant Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of LNT opened at $67.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.05). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.170-3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

