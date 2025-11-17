Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up 1.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.17% of Williams Companies worth $128,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 362.5% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,465,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,608,000 after buying an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 153.4% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1,238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 365,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,948,000 after acquiring an additional 338,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 302,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,319,101.85. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $60.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. CIBC upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.21.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

