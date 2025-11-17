Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $94.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.51.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 35.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $594,800.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,265.63. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,830.74. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,953. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

