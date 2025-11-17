NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,318,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217,226 shares during the period. NiSource accounts for 1.6% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.70% of NiSource worth $133,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.9% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 198,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,013,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in NiSource by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 465,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 194,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 63,490 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NI opened at $42.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. NiSource, Inc has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on NiSource from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NiSource to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NiSource

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.