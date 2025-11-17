Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $194.03 Million Stake in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.3% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.19% of American Tower worth $194,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 285.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 154,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,091,000 after acquiring an additional 114,612 shares during the period. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,849,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 829.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 163,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,081,000 after buying an additional 145,677 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus set a $210.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.11.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $183.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.36 and its 200-day moving average is $205.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 108.63%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

