Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,206,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,078 shares during the period. Xcel Energy comprises 1.8% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.37% of Xcel Energy worth $150,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,809,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,090,000 after buying an additional 6,109,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $155,510,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,719,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,811,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,818,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,377,000 after acquiring an additional 986,170 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “moderate buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $80.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.30. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $83.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.