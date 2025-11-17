Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) and Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Head to Head Comparison

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) and Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Fossil Group has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genesco has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fossil Group and Genesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fossil Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Genesco 1 3 0 1 2.20

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fossil Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Genesco has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.84%. Given Fossil Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fossil Group is more favorable than Genesco.

61.1% of Fossil Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Genesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Fossil Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Genesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fossil Group and Genesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fossil Group -5.49% -12.07% -2.27% Genesco -1.03% 1.75% 0.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fossil Group and Genesco”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fossil Group $1.08 billion 0.09 -$102.67 million ($1.27) -1.50 Genesco $2.36 billion 0.15 -$18.89 million ($2.44) -13.06

Genesco has higher revenue and earnings than Fossil Group. Genesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fossil Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genesco beats Fossil Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fossil Group

(Get Free Report)

Fossil Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It also manufactures and distributes private label brands, as well as branded products purchased for resell in other branded retail stores. The company offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, SKAGEN, MICHELE, RELIC, and ZODIAC; and under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MICHAEL KORS, TORY BURCH, and Skechers. The company sells its products through company-owned retail and outlet stores, department and specialty retail stores, mass market stores, e-commerce sites, licensed and franchised FOSSIL retail stores, and retail concessions, as well as sells its products on airlines. The company was formerly known as Fossil, Inc. and changed its name to Fossil Group, Inc. in May 2013. Fossil Group, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

About Genesco

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc. operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. Its Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce. The Johnston & Murphy Group segment involved in the retail and e-commerce operations; and wholesale distribution of men’s dress and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories, as well as women’s footwear and accessories. Its Genesco Brands Group segment markets footwear under the Levi’s, Dockers, and G.H. Bass brands for men, women, and children, as well as designs and manufactures the STARTER brands footwear. The company operates through Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Schuh, Little Burgundy, and Johnston & Murphy brand names; and e-commerce websites, including journeys.com, journeyskidz.com, journeys.ca, schuh.co.uk, schuh.ie, schuh.eu, johnstonmurphy.com, littleburgundyshoes.com, johnstonmurphy.ca, nashvilleshoewarehouse.com, and dockersshoes.com. Genesco Inc. was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.