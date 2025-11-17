Sempra Energy $SRE Shares Purchased by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,036,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,958 shares during the period. Sempra Energy makes up approximately 1.8% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.31% of Sempra Energy worth $154,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Sempra Energy by 26.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,686,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,474,236,000 after buying an additional 10,278,893 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,130,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 809.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,750,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,415 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $154,369,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth $160,357,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $2,430,637.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,149.75. This represents a 65.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 4,322 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $400,001.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,128.75. This represents a 27.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 47,619 shares of company stock worth $4,122,392 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $92.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.14%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

