iShares Silver Trust $SLV Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,290,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,180 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $42,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,832,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,725,000 after acquiring an additional 924,353 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $162,217,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,972,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,589,000 after purchasing an additional 152,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 127.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,607,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,084 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,105,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,260,000 after buying an additional 166,148 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 3.1%

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $45.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

