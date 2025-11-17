Empower Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF $SIVR

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 57,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000.

Get abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $48.22 on Monday. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.