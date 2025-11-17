Creative Planning Grows Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $19,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,028,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,256,000 after buying an additional 24,291 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 758,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after acquiring an additional 15,276 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 154,284 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 405,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,610,000 after purchasing an additional 115,252 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,903,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $282.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.06. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $234.11 and a 1-year high of $287.05. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

