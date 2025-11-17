Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,292 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in TXNM Energy were worth $14,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXNM. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $161,678,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in TXNM Energy in the first quarter worth about $94,216,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TXNM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $67,052,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in TXNM Energy by 41.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,560,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,259 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXNM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut TXNM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.25 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.25 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

NYSE TXNM opened at $57.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.13. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $647.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.65 million. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.32%.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

