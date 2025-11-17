Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 23,055 Shares of Stantec Inc. $STN

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,055 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $10,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canopy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 3.8% during the second quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Stantec by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Stantec by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $105.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.03. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $114.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Stantec had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 5.62%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

STN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

