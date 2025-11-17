16,000 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. $AI Acquired by Bulltick Wealth Management LLC

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 8.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $14.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.96. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $45.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.02 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 40.69% and a negative net margin of 92.08%.The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. C3.ai has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas M. Siebel sold 543,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $8,286,079.44. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,437,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,902,531.76. This represents a 27.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 46,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $796,508.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 209,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,526.46. This trade represents a 18.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,318,679 shares of company stock worth $39,674,373. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on C3.ai from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

