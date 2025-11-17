Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59,763 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $249,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 410.2% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 482.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $466.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $546.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $484.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 77.05%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

