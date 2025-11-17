Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,000 Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. $BWMX

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 88.9% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 41.6% in the second quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 54,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 250.0% in the second quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at $11,708,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Trading Down 2.0%

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $521.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.2912 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.29%.

(Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.