Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,755,337,000 after buying an additional 157,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in lululemon athletica by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,389,000 after purchasing an additional 162,295 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,356,507,000 after purchasing an additional 394,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $700,502,000 after purchasing an additional 413,062 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,640,217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,683,000 after purchasing an additional 238,332 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU opened at $170.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.94 and a 200 day moving average of $218.48.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Zacks Research upgraded lululemon athletica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, lululemon athletica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.42.

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,754. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

