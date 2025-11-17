Citigroup Inc. Has $381.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,233 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $381,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $483.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $196.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $483.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $505.38.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
