Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 9,749 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,191 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,960 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 985 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 591.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 7.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,762 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,756 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total transaction of $9,914,554.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,514.24. This trade represents a 70.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,219,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,904.82. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $12,971,349 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLR. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on First Solar from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $273.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $253.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.56 and a 1 year high of $281.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.17.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.