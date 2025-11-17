Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 38,148 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,857,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the period. Finally, Johns Hopkins University raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 4,166,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,927,000 after buying an additional 316,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

ACWI opened at $140.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $143.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.95 and a 200-day moving average of $131.72.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

