Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,924,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,663 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 1.24% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $104,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 403.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,331.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE REXR opened at $40.97 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.46 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.390-2.410 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 121.13%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.