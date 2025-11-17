Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 33,372 Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,948,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,372 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.68% of Americold Realty Trust worth $32,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $237,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD opened at $10.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $24.22.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $663.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -418.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.