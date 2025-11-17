Delta Asset Management LLC TN Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3,263.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 72,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 15,482 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $35.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.78 and a beta of 1.14. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.42). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIP. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. National Bankshares set a $35.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BIP

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.