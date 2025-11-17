Delta Asset Management LLC TN Raises Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3,263.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 72,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 15,482 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $35.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.78 and a beta of 1.14. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIP. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. National Bankshares set a $35.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BIP
About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 4 Cold-Weather Stocks to Buy as Winter Spending Heats Up
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Disney Stock Drops—Will Earnings Pave Way for a YouTube TV Truce?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.