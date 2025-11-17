Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 5,912 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.25% of Pembina Pipeline worth $53,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,088,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,920 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 136.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,995,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,634 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $83,743,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $52,514,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,158,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,902 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBA. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $38.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $43.44.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $911.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

