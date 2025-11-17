Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 20,092 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,045,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,092 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.21% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $88,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 166.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.19.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $405,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 26,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,612.22. This represents a 15.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of PEG opened at $82.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.