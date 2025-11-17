Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Position Lessened by FSA Wealth Management LLC

FSA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,540 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.7% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,141,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,858,000 after buying an additional 117,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 96,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $54.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

