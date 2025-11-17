Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $65.11 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,292 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.24% of American Water Works worth $65,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 8,566.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $131.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.32. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $118.74 and a one year high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 21.93%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

