Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,391,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,413 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 1.21% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $76,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.890 EPS. Analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

