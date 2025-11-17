Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC Shares Purchased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 389.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $23.84.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Ares Capital had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Capital One Financial set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In other news, CEO Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $265,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,920. The trade was a 86.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

