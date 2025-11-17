Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Insider Sells $173,122.30 in Stock

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) insider Mollie Leoni sold 15,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $173,122.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 225,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,575.72. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mollie Leoni also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

On Monday, September 29th, Mollie Leoni sold 12,314 shares of Kura Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $110,087.16.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ KURA opened at $11.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $974.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 million. Kura Oncology had a negative return on equity of 65.42% and a negative net margin of 208.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KURA. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on KURA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kura Oncology by 10.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.