Insider Buying: Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Director Buys $135,700.00 in Stock

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) Director John Chrystal acquired 5,000 shares of Gen Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $135,700.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 28,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,291.66. The trade was a 21.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gen Digital Trading Down 0.1%

GEN opened at $26.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. Gen Digital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Gen Digital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 407,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gen Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gen Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,732,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 129.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 75,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 42,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its position in Gen Digital by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 22,884 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Gen Digital from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gen Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Featured Stories

