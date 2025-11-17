David Kelly Sells 41,430 Shares of Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) insider David Kelly sold 41,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total value of C$327,711.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 122,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$969,955.84. The trade was a 25.25% decrease in their position.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE CJ opened at C$8.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.50. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$4.64 and a one year high of C$9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.18.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of C$104.82 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.625118 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CJ

About Cardinal Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Energy Ltd is an oil-focused Canadian company. The company’s principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.