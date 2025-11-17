Brokers Issue Forecasts for Under Armour Q4 Earnings

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued on Friday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Under Armour has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UAA. Rothschild Redb lowered Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Shares of UAA opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.86. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 620.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 583.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Under Armour by 133.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Under Armour news, Director Robert John Sweeney purchased 100,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,436.48. This trade represents a 296.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

